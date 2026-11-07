India, EU Finalise Horizon Europe Association Talks

New Delhi India and the European Union (EU) have successfully concluded negotiations for India's association with Horizon Europe, the European bloc's flagship research and innovation programme, according to an official statement released on Saturday. The association will enable Indian researchers, academic institutions and industries to participate in funding calls under the programme through collaborative research projects. It will also provide access to European research consortia and advanced research infrastructure, opening opportunities for scientific cooperation and technological development. The exploration of India's possible association began following the historic India-EU Summit held on January 27, 2026. Formal negotiations were subsequently initiated after the ministerial meeting of the Trade and Technology Council in Brussels on July 15, 2026. The programme is expected to strengthen talent mobility and encourage the joint development of critical technologies, standards and scalable solutions. "The association of India with the programme marks a strategic move into a long-term institutional framework of research cooperation between both sides, building on existing R&D projects and cooperation under the India–EU Agreement on Science and Technology Cooperation and the India-EU Trade and Technology Council." - Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Official Statement) Horizon Europe has a budget of 93.5 billion euros for the 2021-2027 period. Its second pillar covers key research areas, including health, digital technologies, industry and space, climate, energy and mobility, food and the bioeconomy. These thematic areas closely align with India's research priorities and existing scientific capabilities. India and the EU have maintained scientific cooperation under their Agreement for Scientific and Technological Cooperation, first signed in 2001 and recently renewed until 2030. Research and innovation also form a key pillar of the Joint EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda towards 2030, adopted during the January 2026 summit.