Odisha CM launches 593 urban projects worth ₹323 Cr

BHUBANESWAR Rapid urbanization requires forward-thinking infrastructure development, decentralized administrative governance, and strategic capacity-building to ensure sustainable growth across metropolitan and municipal regions. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spearheaded a major administrative push for municipal development during the state-level Local Self-Government Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted that Odisha's urban landscape is experiencing unprecedented expansion, with the total number of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) increasing from 115 to 143. Projections indicate that approximately 40 percent of the state's population will reside in urban centers by 2036, surging to nearly sixty percent by 2047. Stressing that the national vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' relies fundamentally on achieving a 'Samruddha Odisha', Majhi emphasized that prosperous, safe, clean, and economically vibrant cities form the bedrock of regional progress. To bolster institutional capabilities, the state government formalized crucial memorandums of understanding between the Odisha Urban Academy and premier institutions including Sri Sri University, the Indian School of Business (ISB), and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to enhance research and urban planning expertise. Furthermore, the administration launched the OSWAN Video Conferencing facility across 115 ULBs to streamline communication between state authorities and municipal bodies, alongside rolling out the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Bandhu' initiative. A major highlight of the event was the launch of 593 urban development projects valued at Rs 323 crore across 62 urban areas under the Chief Minister’s Urban Development Scheme. This package comprises the inauguration of 423 completed projects worth Rs 102 crore and the laying of foundation stones for 170 new initiatives worth Rs 221 crore. Highlighting welfare integration, Majhi noted that the 'Sahayog' scheme has successfully facilitated over 285,000 scheme linkages for citizens. Concluding his address, the Chief Minister urged municipal representatives to remain closely connected with local communities and called for environmentally responsible urbanization, emphasizing water body preservation, green spaces, and sustainable waste management.