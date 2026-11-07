WaveX Invites Startups For IFFI 2026 Pavilion

New Delhi The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has invited applications from startups working in film and allied technologies to participate in the WaveX Startup Pavilion at WAVES Bazaar during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa 2026. The initiative aims to provide startups with an exclusive platform to showcase their products, technologies and innovative solutions to national and international stakeholders from the film and media industry. According to an official statement issued by the ministry on Saturday, the pavilion will also create opportunities for networking, industry engagement and collaboration with filmmakers, production houses and investors operating across the global creative ecosystem. Applications are open to startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and working in film and related technology domains. Eligible applicants will undergo a screening and evaluation process conducted by a Selection Committee constituted by WaveX. The ministry has encouraged eligible startups to apply and use the platform to present their innovations to an international audience. WaveX, also known as the WAVES Startup Accelerator, is an incubation and acceleration initiative of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It focuses on encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in India's media and entertainment sector. Its areas of focus include Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR), alongside other media technologies. Established in 1952, IFFI is among Asia's prominent film festivals. Organised annually in Goa, the festival showcases international cinema, encourages creative exchange and promotes collaboration across the global film industry.

"Interested and eligible startups are encouraged to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their innovations on an international platform." - Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Official Statement)