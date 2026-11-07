Indian Railways to quadruple seven major corridors

NEW DELHI Managing massive passenger volumes and heavy freight traffic across expansive national rail networks requires long-term infrastructure planning, substantial capital investment, and large-scale capacity expansion. To permanently resolve chronic congestion, severe bottlenecks, and persistent train delays, the Union Ministry of Railways has announced a transformative nationwide infrastructure initiative. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw formally announced that Indian Railways is aggressively expanding its core trunk routes by quadrupling seven major rail corridors across the country. Addressing a press conference, the Minister highlighted that unprecedented surges in freight movement particularly coal transportation alongside soaring passenger traffic have placed immense strain on existing rail lines, making comprehensive track expansion essential. Over the past decade, the national transporter has laid over 36,000 kilometres of new tracks. However, to achieve a permanent solution and eliminate long passenger waiting lists, the government has prioritized four-lining key national arteries connecting major economic powerhouses. The ambitious quadrupling projects encompass the vital routes linking the Golden Quadrilateral - Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai as well as crucial diagonal corridors, specifically Delhi to Chennai, Mumbai to Kolkata, and Delhi to Guwahati. Minister Vaishnaw emphasized that the completion of these four-lining projects will unlock immense operational capacity, enabling the introduction of over 1,000 additional regular trains. This massive expansion is expected to significantly alleviate the heavy pressure on passenger reservation systems and clear long waiting lists. By continuously investing in advanced track infrastructure, the administration aims to modernize rail travel and ensure seamless mobility nationwide.