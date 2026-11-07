UP BJP Chief advises Akhilesh on Ayodhya visit

LUCKNOW Political tensions in Uttar Pradesh have escalated sharply following announcements regarding Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s upcoming family visit to Ayodhya, scheduled for December 12, to offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and seek blessings at the Ram Mandir. While opposition leaders frame the visit as part of routine spiritual devotion and political strategy ahead of the crucial 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) figures have launched scathing counter-attacks, questioning the timing and accusing the opposition of political opportunism. Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Pankaj Chaudhary asserted that while visiting temples and offering prayers is open to everyone, the Samajwadi Party leadership should refrain from what he described as continuous rhetoric undermining Sanatan Dharma. The BJP leadership has consistently linked the sudden surge in temple visits by opposition figures to electoral calculations, arguing that such gestures stand in sharp contrast to the party's historical positions and administrative track record. This latest war of words builds upon an already charged political atmosphere in the state. Earlier in the week, state BJP leaders heavily criticized Akhilesh Yadav over his declaration that he would not personally contest the 2027 assembly elections, with Chaudhary labeling him "Ranchhod Akhilesh" and alleging that the decision stems from a fear of electoral defeat. Simultaneously, other cabinet ministers, such as Danish Azad Ansari, claimed that the opposition has suddenly rediscovered backward classes, Dalits, and temple towns solely because polls are approaching, emphasizing that the electorate remains vigilant against tactical political shifts. As preparations for 2027 intensify across political camps, issues surrounding religious identity, governance, and development continue to serve as core focal points of debate between the ruling NDA and the opposition in Uttar Pradesh.