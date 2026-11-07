Gujarat Courts Investment In Australia, NZ

Gandhinagar A Gujarat government delegation held eight business roundtables and 15 government-level and one-to-one meetings with more than 150 industry leaders during an eight-day investment outreach programme in Australia and New Zealand, ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2027. Led by Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel, the delegation visited the two countries from October 26 to November 2. Its programme included 11 one-to-one meetings, four ministerial-level meetings and eight sector-focused roundtables to explore investment opportunities. The delegation also visited six industrial facilities and institutions and held three engagements with the Indian and Gujarati diaspora. Discussions covered potential cooperation in critical minerals, renewable energy, petrochemicals, technology, logistics, education, sports infrastructure and tourism. The Australian leg, from October 26 to 30, covered Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. The delegation held nine one-to-one meetings with companies and institutions, including Cavendish Renewable Technology, Cox Architecture, Initiative Sports & Events, Eyeonic, Progia Foods, Aus Energy Store, the Centre for Australia-India Relations, Endua and Populous. Patel was accompanied by senior state officials, including Chief Commissioner of State Tax Roopwant Singh and Commissioner of Geology and Mining Dhaval Patel. Private-sector representatives included Shreyans Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director of Shakti Group Companies; Mehul Vaidya, Senior Vice-President (Project Development) at Reliance Industries; Milan Thakkar, Director of Alexius Projects; and Harshil Tamakuwala, Founder and Director of Hindustan Mag. The 11th VGGS is scheduled for January 10 to 12, 2027, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The summit will be held under the theme ‘Viksit Gujarat – Shaping Global Future’.