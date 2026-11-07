RJD MP demands President’s rule in West Bengal

KOLKATA High-profile political conflicts in metropolitan centers frequently draw immediate cross-state reactions and intensify polarization between ruling regional parties and national opposition forces. The violent overnight confrontation at the south Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has triggered a fierce political storm, drawing sharp allegations from ruling party leaders and dramatic intervention demands from external political allies. Following the pre-dawn clashes outside the Kalighat residence where TMC workers gathered for birthday celebrations before skirmishes erupted with rival supporters senior TMC figures launched a scathing counter-offensive against law enforcement and political rivals. TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh publicly condemned the police response, alleging that municipal authorities and security personnel are systematically targeting ruling party members instead of apprehending the actual instigators. Ghosh argued that grassroots booth workers and leadership figures alike are being unfairly victimized under the guise of maintaining public order, further heightening friction between local party cadres and the police administration. The incident has also reverberated nationally, drawing critical assessments from opposition figures across state borders. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Sudhakar Singh weighed in on the escalating law-and-order dispute in West Bengal, making a strong public demand for the imposition of President’s Rule. Singh asserted that escalating political violence and lawlessness reflect a severe breakdown in administrative governance, claiming that citizens' lives and property are increasingly at risk. These latest developments compound an already tense political environment in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already formally protested the breakdown of local security to parliamentary authorities. As police investigations into the overnight detentions continue, the widening political fallout threatens to keep tensions high across the state throughout the festive season.