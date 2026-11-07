UP state employees get 5% DA hike

LUCKNOW Seasonal financial revisions and employee welfare announcements frequently headline administrative policy changes ahead of major cultural festivities, providing vital monetary relief to millions of public servants. The Uttar Pradesh state government has announced a major festive bonanza for its workforce, delivering a timely economic boost just ahead of the Diwali celebrations. The state administration has officially increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees by five percentage points, elevating the overall rate from 58 percent to 63 percent. According to the formal government order issued on Saturday, the revised allowance will take retrospective effect from July 1, with the augmented payments disbursed alongside regular monthly salaries starting in November. The extensive financial revision is designed to benefit hundreds of thousands of individuals across diverse administrative sectors, including regular state government personnel, full-time employees of aided educational and technical institutions, urban local bodies, work-charged employees, and staff drawing remuneration under University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales. To manage the financial payout stemming from the retroactive adjustment covering July 1 through October 31, the government has established structured disbursement guidelines. For employees enrolled under the General Provident Fund (GPF), arrears will be deposited directly into their provident fund accounts subject to statutory tax deductions and surcharges where the funds will remain locked until November 1, 2027, barring authorized special withdrawals. For personnel under the National Pension System (NPS), ten percent of the accumulated arrears will be credited to their Tier-1 pension accounts, supplemented by a fourteen percent employer contribution from the state government. The remaining ninety percent of arrears will be channeled into Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts or invested in National Savings Certificates (NSCs), with cash payouts authorized where NSCs are unavailable. Furthermore, special exemptions ensure that retired personnel, individuals whose services concluded prior to the order, and those scheduled to retire within six months will receive their complete DA arrears entirely in cash.