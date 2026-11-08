Pope Leo's Argentina visit tests Vatican ties

Montevideo Pope Leo is set to meet Argentina's President Javier Milei during a closely watched visit, highlighting differences over economic policies and international conflicts. The 71-year-old pontiff is undertaking one of the most extensive overseas journeys by a Catholic leader in decades. The 12-day tour, running from November 6 to 17, includes Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, with visits to ten cities. Argentina holds particular significance as the homeland of his predecessor, Pope Francis. The country has not received a papal visit since Pope John Paul II travelled there in 1987. Milei came to power in 2023 after campaigning on an ambitious programme of reducing government expenditure. His campaign featured a chainsaw as a symbol of his commitment to deep spending cuts and restructuring Argentina's economy. The Vatican has raised concerns about the social consequences of these policies, particularly their impact on poorer sections of society. Milei, however, has defended the spending reductions as necessary to stabilise public finances and control inflation. Differences have also emerged over international affairs. Milei has supported the Iran war, while Pope Leo has criticised the conflict, placing the two leaders on opposing sides of an important geopolitical issue. The Pope is expected to avoid directly criticising Milei during his address. However, his remarks on poverty, economic inequality, government responsibilities and international peace are likely to attract considerable attention. His Argentine itinerary includes meetings with political leaders, religious representatives and communities, alongside visits to a prison and other institutions. The visit will provide an opportunity for the Church to highlight concerns affecting vulnerable communities while maintaining diplomatic engagement with the Argentine government.