Adnoc signs 10-year LNG supply deal

New Delhi Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has signed a 10-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with Gujarat Energy Ltd (GEL), strengthening the UAE state-owned company's presence in India's rapidly expanding energy market. Under the long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA), Gujarat Energy will receive up to four million tonnes of LNG, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2028. The gas will come from the international portfolio of XRG, Adnoc's global investment company. According to reports, the agreement marks the first LNG sale from XRG's international gas portfolio, highlighting its efforts to establish a globally integrated gas and LNG business. This is Adnoc's fifth LNG supply agreement in India. In January, Adnoc Gas signed a $3 billion agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to supply 0.5 million metric tonnes of LNG annually for 10 years. With this latest agreement, the value of Adnoc's contracts with Indian customers has crossed $20 billion. Adnoc's Chief Marketing and Origination Officer (LNG), Rashid Al Mazrouei, said the agreement would strengthen the company's long-standing energy partnership with Indian customers. He added that Adnoc's integrated LNG marketing and trading platform would connect its growing international portfolio with customers in key global markets while ensuring reliable and flexible long-term supplies to India. GEL Managing Director Avantika Singh Aulakh said the partnership would enable both companies to realise the potential of their collaboration. GEL operates regasification infrastructure, a city gas distribution network covering 44 districts across six states and an expanding presence in India's gas trading market.