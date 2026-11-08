Health officials warn against child marriage in Chitradurga

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA Health officials have urged parents not to marry off girls before the age of 18, warning that child marriage is a punishable offence and can seriously affect girls' education, health and future. The appeal was made by Chitradurga Taluk Health Officer Dr. B.V. Girish at an awareness programme on teenage pregnancies held at the Anganwadi B Centre in Yelagodu village. The programme was organised jointly by the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Yelagodu, and the Department of Women and Child Welfare. Dr. Girish said that marrying a girl before the age of 18 amounts to child marriage under the law. He expressed concern that such practices continue despite legal restrictions and urged families to protect minor girls from early marriage and pregnancy. Taluk Health Education Officer B. Moogappa said girls should complete their education before marriage. He explained that early marriage often forces girls to discontinue their studies, affecting their opportunities and independence. He also highlighted the health risks associated with teenage pregnancy, including nutritional deficiencies, premature delivery and low birth weight. Early pregnancy can also cause emotional difficulties, anxiety and mental stress among young mothers. He advised couples to use temporary family planning methods available free of cost at government health facilities to delay pregnancy. Senior Primary Health Safety Officer T. Kalamma stressed the importance of regular medical check-ups, timely treatment and nutritious food during pregnancy. She also urged parents to ensure that children receive vaccinations according to the recommended schedule. ASHA workers Sunita and Umadevi, Anganwadi assistant Rekha, pregnant women and other villagers attended the programme.