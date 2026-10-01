Yenepoya Institute marks decennial year with mega blood donation drive

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

Marking the decennial year of Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management (YIASCM) and observing National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, the Student Council, NSS, NCC, Youth Red Cross and Rangers & Rovers jointly organised a Mega Blood Donation Drive at the Yenepoya Kulur Campus on Thursday. The programme was inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp in the presence of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Vice-Chancellor Dr KS Gangadhara Somayaji, YIASCM principal Prof Jeevan Raj, dean of the faculty of Commerce and Management and vice-principal Prof Shareena P, and Vice-Principal N Narayan Sukumar, along with faculty members and student representatives. The blood donation drive was organised in collaboration with Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, KMC, AJ and Wenlock blood banks. More than 400 students had registered to donate blood for the initiative. Addressing the gathering, Dr KS Gangadhara Somayaji highlighted the importance of community outreach as one of the distinctive features of Yenepoya University. He appreciated the contribution of YIASCM students and staff towards social service activities through the NSS, Youth Red Cross and other student organisations. Donating blood does not make a person weak, he said, explaining that only around 300 ml of blood is collected during a donation and that the volume is replenished by the body. He also pointed out that a single unit of donated blood can be separated into different components such as red blood cells, plasma and platelets, which can help multiple patients. Principal Prof Jeevan Raj said the institution's 10-year journey has been marked not only by academic growth but also by a strong commitment to social service and community engagement. He described blood donation as a ‘gift of life’ and appreciated the Student Council, NSS, NCC, Youth Red Cross and Rangers & Rovers for coming together to organise the initiative. Prof Jeevan Raj also expressed appreciation to Yenepoya Medical College Hospital and the medical teams for extending their support and facilities for the blood donation drive and health check-up programme. The organisers said the initiative was intended not only to mark a significant milestone in the institution's journey but also to instil a spirit of social responsibility, voluntary service and community care among students. The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and staff, with the registered donors coming forward to donate blood as part of the institution's decennial celebrations. The drive also provided students an opportunity to learn about voluntary community service.