MB Patil Utsav draws questions amid drought concerns

CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA The proposed MB Patil Utsav at Sarawad village on October 3 has sparked questions among sections of the public, with Vijayapura district facing drought-related difficulties. People have questioned the need for organising an event in the name of Minister MB Patil when farmers are reportedly struggling with fodder shortages, crop losses and inadequate financial assistance. They have asked what purpose such a celebration would serve at a time when rural communities are facing difficulties. The district has been witnessing concerns over the availability of fodder for cattle and grass for sheep. People have also pointed out that the long-pending Navarasapur Utsav has not been held in Vijayapura for several years. Questions have also been raised about Patil’s role as the district in-charge minister and the measures being taken to address the problems faced by farmers and the public. Meanwhile, sugarcane growers from the district have reportedly travelled to Hubballi to stage a protest near Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s residence, seeking a support price for sugarcane. The proposed Sarawad event has also triggered questions over its organisation. People have pointed out that the publicity material does not prominently mention the names of the organisers. This has led to questions about who is organising and funding the event. The criticism comes amid the state government’s announcement of Rs 2,500 in immediate input assistance for drought-hit farmers. The assistance, announced by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on September 25, is intended to cover around 45-50 lakh farmers and involves an estimated state expenditure of Rs 1,250 crore. Against this backdrop, people have urged the government and elected representatives to give priority to drought-related measures, including fodder availability, crop-loss compensation and remunerative prices for agricultural produce. The questions surrounding the event reflect concerns among sections of the public over priorities at a time when agriculture and the rural economy are facing stress.