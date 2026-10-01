Five guarantee schemes being implemented successfully in Vijayapura: SR Patil Badagi

CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA The State Government has fulfilled its commitments and the five guarantee schemes are being implemented successfully across Vijayapura district, said SR Patil Badagi, Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority. He was speaking at a district-level review meeting held to assess the progress of the guarantee schemes up to August 2026 and discuss the formation of committees at the Gram Panchayat level. He said ward-level committees would be formed to strengthen implementation in rural areas and address beneficiaries’ grievances promptly. Under the Shakti scheme, women in the district have made 22,47,20,733 bus journeys, with the government spending Rs 772.07 crore. CCTV cameras are functioning at all taluk-level bus stands, while cleanliness and basic amenities have been provided. Officials were directed to ensure students receive free bus passes without difficulties. Under Gruha Jyothi, 4,50,372 consumers have registered, with Rs 667.03 crore spent on providing free electricity. HESCOM Superintending Engineer Siddappa Binjageri said around Rs 20 crore was being spent every month under the scheme. Patil directed officials to ensure that poor families were not excluded. Under Anna Bhagya, 16,55,941 beneficiaries are receiving benefits, with Rs 457.03 crore released so far. Gruha Lakshmi recorded the highest expenditure, with 5,03,829 women beneficiaries receiving a total of Rs 3,092.06 crore. Under Yuva Nidhi, aimed at supporting unemployed youth, 28,070 beneficiaries have registered and Rs 80.24 crore has been provided as financial assistance. Food Department Deputy Director Vinay Kumar Patil said 78% progress had been achieved in e-KYC in the district. Patil said the government’s objective was to ensure that every eligible woman and beneficiary from economically and socially disadvantaged sections received the benefits of the guarantee schemes. District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee Chairman Vasant Honamode, City Corporation Guarantee Schemes Committee Chairman Shabbir Jagirdar, Vice-Chairpersons Honamall Rathod, Nabilal Naikodi, Anand Jadhav and Mahadevi Gokak, ZP Deputy Secretary Prakash Vaddar and other officials and committee members from various taluks were present.