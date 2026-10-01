GI-tagged Kalaburagi tur dal enters Maldives market

CH NEWS RAICHUR The state’s GI-tagged Kalaburagi tur dal has entered the international market, with the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority allowing the export of one tonne of the commodity to the Maldives. The export is expected to benefit farmers by providing access to better prices through an export-linked supply chain. While the prevailing market price is around Rs 60 per kg, farmers can reportedly receive nearly Rs 82 per kg through the export chain, providing an additional return of about 30 per cent. Dr Hanumanthappa, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), said international trade could increase farmers’ incomes and strengthen the pulse economy of the region. Kalaburagi, known as a major pulse-producing region, has around 1.5 lakh hectares under tur cultivation. The district has nearly 250 pulse mills, each with a processing capacity of 10 to 15 tonnes a day. The district produces around 2.5 lakh to three lakh tonnes of pulses annually. Through the joint efforts of UAS and the Karnataka State Togari Development Corporation, Kalaburagi Togari received Geographical Indication (GI) recognition in 2019. The GI tag protects tur dal grown in the designated geographical area from being marketed fraudulently under the Kalaburagi name. Kalaburagi tur dal is known for its distinctive taste, aroma, longer shelf life and processing quality. It also cooks relatively quickly compared with several other varieties. The calcium- and potassium-rich soil of the region is considered one of the factors contributing to these characteristics. Historical records cited by Raichur Agricultural University indicate that tur cultivation has been practised in the Kalaburagi region for centuries. Dr Hanumanthappa said the focus should now be on increasing productivity, promoting value-added products and preventing misuse of the GI name. He said institutions such as UAS Raichur and the Togari Development Institute could further strengthen the product’s identity in domestic and international markets.