Govt denies RDI fund shortage

New Delhi The Ministry of Science and Technology on Thursday rejected a media report claiming that the Technology Development Board (TDB) had closed its call for proposals under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme because of a shortage of funds. The Ministry clarified that there is no shortage of funds for disbursement to eligible technology entities (ETEs). It said the temporary closure was an administrative measure taken to assess the large number of project proposals already received. According to the Ministry, TDB has paused its ongoing call following a massive influx of proposals. The call is expected to reopen shortly after an assessment of projects received until September 30, 2026. “The media report claiming the shortage of funds as the reason for closure of the RDI call by TDB is not correct,” the Ministry said in its statement, adding that the closure was undertaken purely for administrative reasons. The Investment Committee and TDB are working to complete the evaluation process expeditiously, the Ministry said. It also stated that the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) are working to appoint several additional second-level fund managers in the near future. DST and ANRF are the apex government bodies responsible for designing, funding and overseeing the Rs 1 lakh crore RDI Scheme, under which TDB functions as a fund manager. ETEs include eligible companies, corporate entities and startups developing research-intensive and deep-tech innovations in strategic and emerging sectors. Under the Research, Development and Innovation Fund framework, second-level fund managers such as TDB select eligible entities for long-term, low-cost financing and large-ticket loans. The TDB provides financial support and matching funds after an ETE successfully raises matching capital from non-governmental or private sources.