Fashion show held at Yuva Sambhrama stage

Mysuru

For the first time, the Yuva Sambhrama stage witnessed a fashion show by internationally acclaimed fashion designer Suraj, showcasing the richness of Indian culture and traditional attire. Women dressed in elegant silk sarees and youngsters wearing traditional silk outfits took part in the fashion show, adding colour and grandeur to the event. The venue also witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from more than 30 colleges. Students entertained the audience with dance performances based on a variety of innovative themes and concepts. Additional Deputy Commissioner Aishwarya R., Mysuru City Corporation Deputy Commissioner Somashekar, Zonal Assistant Commissioner Pratibha, and other officials were present.