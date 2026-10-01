Mahindra auto sales rise 15%, Hyundai Motor India sales hit record high

New Delhi Auto majors posted robust September sales in India on Thursday as Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India reported double digit growth driven in part by strong SUV demand. Mahindra & Mahindra Limited said total auto sales for September stood at 1,14,874 vehicles, up 15% year on year including exports. Domestic utility vehicle (UV) sales rose 14% to 64,092 units, while commercial vehicle domestic sales stood at 30,420, also up 14%. "Adding to this momentum, we are proud to have crossed the milestone of 1 lakh billing of our Electric Origin SUVs since launch,” said Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. In the commercial vehicle segment, sales of light commercial vehicles under 2 tonnes stood at 4,044 units in September, up 19%, while 2–3.5 tonne LCVs posted 26,376 units sales, up 13 per cent. Three wheeler sales, including electric models, rose 26% to 16,343 units. Year to date sales of light commercial vehicles under 2 tonnes till September rose 30%, while sales of 2–3.5 tonne LCVs rose 18 per cent. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported its highest ever monthly total sales since inception at 77,916 units in September, with a robust YoY growth of 10.8%. Monthly domestic sales stood at 57,166 units up 10.9% YoY and exports touched 20,750 units up 10.4% YoY. “This number surpasses our previous record achieved in July 2026.The well-rounded growth across domestic and exports markets is a testament to the strong appeal of our product portfolio and our commitment to delivering world-class mobility solutions in India and across global markets," said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - HMIL.