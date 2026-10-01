30 kg ganja seized from sugarcane field, one arrested

CH NEWS KALABURAGI Afzalpur police seized around 30 kg of ganja allegedly cultivated and stored for sale in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of Bingoli village in Kalaburagi district. Police arrested Muthaiah Hiremath in connection with the seizure after receiving information about the illegal cultivation in farmland under Mashal police limits in Afzalpur taluk. Acting on the tip-off, police raided the farmland and reportedly found ganja plants growing amid the sugarcane crop. Police said the tall sugarcane plants were being used as a cover to conceal the cultivation and avoid detection. During the search, officers also seized around 30 kg of ganja that had allegedly been harvested, dried, powdered and stored for sale. The operation was conducted under the guidance of DySP Thammaraya Patil and led by CPI Lakhan Masaguppi. PSI Shreeshail Ambate and four personnel from the Mashal Police Outpost were part of the operation. Police have registered a case against Muthaiah Hiremath at the Afzalpur Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of the cultivation and determine whether others were involved in the alleged illegal activity. Police officials said the operation was carried out following specific information about ganja cultivation in the farmland. The seized substance and plants have been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Authorities are continuing their inquiry into the source and intended destination of the seized ganja.