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Dasara Kalajatre poster released

By Ayesha Ansari · 1 min read
Dasara Kalajatre poster released
Dasara Kalajatre poster released

Mysuru

The poster for Kalajatre, organised by the Dasara Lalithakala and Handicrafts Sub-Committee in association with the Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA) Old Students’ Association, was released on Thursday. The Kalajatre will be held on October 18 at the CAVA college campus as part of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. Dasara Lalithakala and Handicrafts Sub-Committee Working Chairman and CAVA Dean A. Devaraju, CAVA Old Students’ Association Vice-President Madhusudan S.R., Secretary Surya, Directors Ramesh S., Syed Mujaid and Harish Hegde, and KAVA lecturers Chandrashekar, Ravimurthy and Raghavendra were present.

Published 1 October 2026, 7:24 pm IST · Updated 1 October 2026, 7:36 pm IST

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