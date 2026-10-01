Yatindra invites CM Shivakumar to open Mysuru Dasara

Bengaluru

Mysuru District In-charge Minister and Urban Development Minister Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday met Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and formally invited him to inaugurate the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival. Dr. Yatindra, accompanied by a delegation from the Mysuru district administration, met the Chief Minister at his residence in Bengaluru and held discussions on the preparations for this year's Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara, the various programmes planned and the arrangements being made for the grand festival. The Minister briefed the Chief Minister on the preparations undertaken by the district administration to celebrate the Dasara festival in a meaningful and grand manner. Later, the minister also invited the Governor Thhawarchand Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar and others. Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Yukesh Kumar, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and several senior officials of the district administration were present.