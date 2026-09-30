Women’s health key to strong families, society: Dr. Kumar

CH NEWS, MANDYA Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar said women’s health is the foundation of a healthy family and society and stressed the need to give special attention to the nutrition of pregnant women, nursing mothers and children. He was speaking at an Annaprashana ceremony, Seemantha programme for pregnant women and registration drive for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, organized as part of Poshan Abhiyan and Poshan Maah. Dr. Kumar said women often put aside their own health while caring for their families. He urged families to ensure that pregnant women receive nutritious food, timely medical care and necessary guidance. High-risk pregnancies should be identified early, he added. He said a balanced diet containing proteins, vitamins and minerals is essential for healthy growth. Departments concerned with health and women and child development should work together to reduce malnutrition and infant mortality. He also stressed the need for community participation to prevent child marriage. Parents, teachers, health workers, local bodies and the public should immediately inform officials about such cases. Dr. Kumar called for efforts to prevent female foeticide and eliminate discrimination against girls. Equal opportunities should be provided to boys and girls in education, health, safety and their future. Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Venkatesh advised parents to monitor children's physical and mental health. He urged families to encourage sports, exercise, reading and creative activities while limiting mobile phone and social media use. District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Bettaswamy said nutritious food available at home, including green vegetables, fruits, pulses and grains, can support children's health without requiring expensive food. Prasanna Kumar, Geetha Lakshmi, N.T. Yogesh, Dr. H.N. Poornima and other district-level officials were present.