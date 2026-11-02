Vijayanagar Sugars operates amid statewide factory bandh

CH NEWS, Malingaraya pujar

The decision of Vijayanagar Sugars in Gadag district to resume operations despite the statewide sugar factory bandh has triggered tension among sugarcane growers, with farmers in neighbouring Haveri district reportedly preparing to stage a protest outside the factory. Police have stepped up security to prevent any law-and-order problems. The State Sugarcane Growers' Association has called for a bandh of sugar factories across Karnataka, demanding the fulfilment of farmers' demands, including a fair price for sugarcane. While operations have stopped at several factories, Vijayanagar Sugars has begun functioning, drawing attention amid the ongoing agitation. Farmers in Gadag said they were worried that delays in crushing would lead to heavy financial losses. The water level in the Tungabhadra river has reportedly declined, while groundwater levels in borewells have also fallen. With temperatures rising and sugarcane nearing the harvesting stage, growers fear that delayed crushing could reduce the weight and value of their produce. They are also concerned about the risk of electrical short circuits in agricultural fields, which could destroy standing crops. Following discussions between the factory management and farmers under the district administration's supervision, the management provided a written assurance. It stated that the factory would pay the final sugarcane price fixed by the Central and state governments and compensate farmers for any difference in payment once the final price was determined. Based on this assurance, some farmers in Gadag district agreed to the factory resuming operations. However, the decision has reportedly angered sugarcane growers in Haveri, who view the move as weakening the statewide agitation. Some farmers are preparing to lay siege to the factory in protest. As a precaution, police personnel have been deployed around the factory, with officers maintaining round-the-clock vigil. Senior police officials have also visited the premises to review security arrangements. The situation reflects the challenge faced by farmers between protecting their standing crops from losses and continuing the collective struggle for a remunerative sugarcane price. Whether the factory can continue operations without further protests remains to be seen.