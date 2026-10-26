Valmiki funds diverted to other states: Ugrappa

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka's ruling Congress administration faced an unexpected and sharp internal rebuke as veteran party leader and former Member of Parliament V.S. Ugrappa delivered a fierce, uncompromising critique regarding the handling of marginalized welfare funds and institutional corruption. Speaking candidly at a public function in Bengaluru during the Maharshi Valmiki Award presentation ceremony, Ugrappa openly accused authorities of allowing funds earmarked for the state's Scheduled Tribes development to be improperly diverted across state borders, warning that persistent financial irregularities would provoke a direct grassroots revolt against the government itself. Addressing a packed gathering of community leaders, civil society members, and political figures, Ugrappa voiced profound outrage over the lingering fallout from financial scandals surrounding the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. He questioned the systemic transparency governing tribal welfare allocations, demanding to know the precise metrics of land distribution and financial support extended to community members over the preceding three-year term. Escalating his rhetoric, the senior leader cautioned that any attempt to misappropriate, dilute, or divert welfare grants meant for society's most vulnerable populations would be met with fierce agitation, declaring that loyal party members and social activists would not hesitate to launch a state-wide struggle against administrative negligence, regardless of political affiliations. Beyond financial accountability, Ugrappa raised several critical policy demands concerning historical dignity and constitutional protections for backward classes. He strongly urged the state government to officially rename the vital Bidar-Bengaluru National Highway in honor of Maharshi Valmiki as a lasting tribute to his socio-cultural legacy. Furthermore, he insisted that prestigious state accolades like the Valmiki Awards must be conferred strictly upon deserving, intellectual, and morally upright personalities rather than being compromised by political patronage. Directing his attention toward broader legislative and constitutional rights, Ugrappa expressed deep concern over ongoing controversies regarding reservation quotas, questioning why current award recipients and elected representatives maintained a deafening silence on matters vital to social justice. He issued a direct appeal to all Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Members of Parliament and members of the Legislative Assembly to transcend partisan lines, unite on a common platform, and seek an urgent high-level delegation meeting with the Prime Minister. Additionally, he called upon the state government to immediately spearhead an all-party delegation to New Delhi to press the central authorities for robust constitutional protections, emphasizing that marginalized communities will relentlessly demand transparency, equity, and the full safeguarding of their statutory rights.