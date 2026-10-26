S.T. Somashekhar launches ward development projects

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Stepping up grassroots infrastructure development across western Bengaluru, Yeshwanthpur Constituency Member of Legislative Assembly S.T. Somashekhar officially inaugurated a comprehensive suite of civic improvement projects valued at approximately one and a half crore rupees. The newly launched developmental works focus intensively on upgrading arterial and residential roadways alongside constructing advanced stormwater drainage systems in Harsha Layout and the surrounding neighborhoods of the Bangalore Hospital zone within the Jnanabharathi Layout 1st Block of Shivanapalya ward. Addressing a gathering of local residents, community leaders, and party functionaries during the inaugural ceremony, MLA Somashekhar acknowledged the severe commuting hardships and civic distress experienced by local citizens following recent heavy downpours. He noted that intense post-monsoon rainfall had severely eroded key residential roads across Shivanapalya ward, while long-standing bottlenecks in stormwater flow had triggered widespread complaints concerning waterlogging and poor drainage management. In direct response to these grievances, the legislator prioritized comprehensive asphalting, concrete road laying, and structured drain installations to permanently resolve local sanitation and transportation bottlenecks. Highlighting the broader infrastructural roadmap for the constituency, Somashekhar assured residents that municipal authorities are working systematically to transform every neighborhood across the Yeshwanthpur assembly segment. He revealed that an impressive eighty percent of planned developmental works within the Shivanapalya ward have already reached successful completion, with remaining interventions scheduled to be executed in calibrated phases. The ultimate objective, he emphasized, is to comprehensively upgrade local civic amenities so that Shivanapalya emerges as a shining 'model ward' for the entire metropolis. The high-profile inauguration event drew a large contingent of local leaders and political dignitaries. Prominent figures present included Kengeri Block Congress President Mailasandra Nagaraj, prospective Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) candidate Savitha Mahesh, former Ramohalli Gram Panchayat President Mahesh G., and Ward President K.Y. Krishna. They were joined by a robust assembly of community representatives and wing leaders, including Arun Kumar, Women’s Wing President Sangeetha, Ram Jyothi Nagar Venkatesh, former Minority Wing Vice-President Aman Ulla, Geetha, Vidya, G. Satyanarayana, Mukhtiyar, and Seenanna, alongside numerous neighborhood residents who expressed deep appreciation for the swift administrative response to their long-pending civic demands.