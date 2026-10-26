Malleswaram’s Elephant Park revived after decades

BENGALURU After enduring nearly two decades of severe neglect and abandonment, Malleswaram’s historic Elephant Park popularly known locally as Aane Park along 9th Cross on West Park Road has received a vibrant community-led makeover. Driven by a passionate coalition of local residents, students, and civic volunteers, the once-dilapidated green space has been successfully cleaned, cleared of overgrown weeds, and restored as a welcoming neighborhood hub for families and children. The revitalization initiative was spearheaded by local resident Preeti Sunderajan, who mobilized the community after discovering the park’s severely neglected state during a routine neighborhood walk. Working in close coordination with the Horticulture Department, volunteers enthusiastically pitched in to scrub pathways, paint weathered stone benches, and transform the grounds. Adding an artistic touch to the restoration, talented student artists from the Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology are currently painting a large mural celebrating Malleswaram’s rich cultural heritage, historical roots, and honoring its senior residents. To engage younger generations with environmental stewardship, WWF-India volunteers organized educational activities, including nature bingo and an interactive snakes-and-ladders game designed to teach children about local biodiversity and the dangers of plastic pollution. WWF-India's Karnataka State Director, Rahul Sunderajan, encouraged participating residents to actively document local flora and fauna utilizing citizen-science platforms like iNaturalist. Meanwhile, practical sustainability measures have already been established on-site, including the installation of a new mesh composter to manage organic waste efficiently. Looking ahead, enthusiastic neighborhood groups are already planning further community enrichment initiatives, including setting up a little free library, establishing dedicated planting corners, and hosting weekly outdoor chess sessions. Residents emphasize that sustained community participation, paired with ongoing official support from municipal authorities, will be vital to ensuring that Elephant Park remains a vibrant, well-maintained, and accessible sanctuary for generations to come. The heartening revival comes amidst broader civic news in the neighborhood, which also saw local authorities registering a formal case against a political worker over electoral form controversies in the same Malleswaram constituency.