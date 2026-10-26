Minister inspects Hennur Bagalur road development

BENGALURU Stepping up efforts to alleviate chronic traffic bottlenecks across northeastern Bengaluru, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda conducted a high-level on-site inspection, directing municipal authorities and engineering departments to drastically expedite ongoing road and infrastructure upgrades along the vital Hennur-Bagalur Main Road stretch from the main junction to Geddalahalli. During an extensive review of the construction site, Minister Gowda emphasized that urban mobility projects must transcend basic asphalt laying to incorporate holistic, integrated improvements. He instructed officials to ensure that road widening, stormwater drainage upgrades, and footpath reconstruction proceed concurrently rather than in isolation. Pointing to recurring waterlogging issues during monsoon cycles, the Minister directed engineering teams to overhaul existing drainage networks to guarantee unhindered rainwater discharge. Furthermore, he mandated the immediate repair of broken footpath slabs and the expansion of pedestrian pathways to secure safe, uninterrupted movement for citizens navigating the busy corridor. Recognizing the immense public inconvenience caused by ongoing construction, Gowda issued strict directives to minimize traffic disruptions. He mandated that well-marked alternative routes be established and operationalized alongside robust traffic management plans before major work phases commence. To permanently resolve recurring gridlocks, the Minister called for the scientific redesign of critical intersections along the stretch, tailoring junction layouts to actual vehicular volume and local road geometries. Additionally, he urged administrative bodies to accelerate pending land acquisition procedures and foster seamless inter-departmental coordination to prevent project delays. Addressing the broader scope of municipal engineering, Gowda stressed that upcoming white-topping initiatives must form part of an integrated infrastructure master plan. He cautioned against repetitive excavations by different utility departments, insisting that underground cabling, drainage, and ducting works be harmonized prior to cementing surfaces to protect public exchequer funds and maintain strict project timelines. The high-level inspection was attended by prominent civic dignitaries and senior officials, including K.R. Puram MLA Byarathi Basavaraj, Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao, Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner D.S. Ramesh, Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, and other key department heads.