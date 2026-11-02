Two achievers from Bidar honored with Rajyotsava Awards 2026

Bidar The historic district of Bidar has brought home immense pride as two of its most dedicated cultural torchbearer’s veteran artist C.B. Somashetty and traditional handicraft artisan Shantabai Kamble have been officially selected for the prestigious Karnataka Rajyotsava Awards 2026. Announced by the State Government as part of the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations honoring 71 distinguished achievers statewide, these accolades celebrate lifelong commitments to preserving fine arts and indigenous heritage. C.B. Somashetty: A lifetime dedicated to painting and visual arts Selected under the Painting category, 78-year-old C.B. Somashetty’s journey spans decades of artistic evolution and cultural documentation. Born in 1948 in Zaheerabad historically tied to Karnataka and presently located in Telangana Somashetty completed his foundational education across Zaheerabad, Kalaburagi, and Bidar. Demonstrating exceptional artistic acumen early on, he secured the second rank at the State level in his Diploma in Drawing from Kalaburagi. A versatile master across diverse mediums including oil painting, watercolors, and complex sketching, Somashetty’s creations have graced numerous district, state, and inter-state exhibitions. Among his notable modern contributions is the curation of a dedicated photo gallery in Bidar celebrating the life and teachings of the Sharanas. His illustrious career is decorated with multiple prior accolades, including a State-level award for a tableau artwork during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations in 1983-84, a Taluk-level Best Teacher Award in 1995, the District-level Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 1998, and the esteemed Kalashree and Sharana Kala awards in 2025. Married to Chandrakala, he balanced his artistic pursuits with raising three children Sumangala, Revana Kumar, and Basavaraj, leaving an indelible mark on the region's fine arts landscape. Shantabai Kamble: Preserving the Heritage of Bidri Craft Honored under the Handicrafts category, roughly 70-year-old Shantabai Kamble represents the resilient spirit of traditional artisans who keep Bidar’s world-famous, centuries-old metalware craft alive. A resident of Bidri Colony in Bidar city, Shantabai has been immersed in the intricate art of Bidri-work characterized by striking silver inlay on blackened alloyed zinc and copper since her early childhood. Her expert hands have shaped an extensive array of exquisite decorative and utility items, including bangles, earrings, necklaces, stylized figurines of elephants, traditional mirrors, and miniature shehnais. Shantabai’s path has been paved with severe financial hardships. Following the passing of her husband, Mohanrao Kamble, roughly 25 years ago, she single-handedly shouldered the monumental responsibility of raising her seven children Ramesh, Maruti, Shyam, Raju, Sangeeta, Meera, and Meena under immense duress. Demonstrating profound sacrifice, she even sold her family home to support her dependents and successfully arrange the marriages of six of her children, currently residing with her family in a rented home. Her selection for the state's highest civilian honor stands as a powerful testament to her unwavering dedication, ensuring that the legendary Bidri craft continues to thrive for future generations.