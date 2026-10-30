SWRWU receives registration, marks new chapter in railway unionism

Hubballi The South Western Railway Workers Union (SWRWU) has received its Registration Certificate from the competent Labour authorities under Labour Officer, Sub Division-I and Deputy Registrar of Trade Union Hubballi, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the trade union movement of South Western Railway. The formation of SWRWU represents a renewed commitment to the virtues, principles and ideologies of Dr. A. M. D'Cruz, Founder General Secretary, a veteran trade union leader who served as General Secretary of the South Western Railway Mazdoor Union (SWRMU) continuously for 20 years and devoted decades of his life to the cause of railway employees. SWRWU has been established as a democratic, worker-focused organisation committed to addressing the genuine grievances of railway employees and working towards their welfare, dignity, legitimate rights and improved working conditions. The office bearers of SWRWU are Com. Arthur Fernandes, Zonal President, Com. Gopala T, Zonal Working President, Com. Venugopal M, Zonal Vice President, Com. Anthony Jeny D'Cruz, General Secretary and Com. Francis Dixon Correa, Zonal Treasurer supported by other office bearers Com. Kiran Kamble, Com. Yuvaraj, Com. Ravi Kiran, Com. A. Fransis (Assistant General Secretaries) and members of the Union.SWRWU clarifies that its formation is not intended to create differences with any existing trade union. Its objective is to uphold the traditions of constructive trade unionism and provide a principled platform for employees who identify with its ideals. Statements by Leaders:Com. Arthur Fernandes, Zonal President, said, "Our priority is the welfare and dignity of railway employees. We want to build an organization that listens to their concerns, stands by them and works sincerely for their legitimate rights through constructive and responsible representation."Com. Anthony Jeny D'Cruz, General Secretary, said, "We will strive to earn the confidence of railwaymen through dedicated service, knowledge of service rules and commitment to resolving their genuine problems. "AN APPEAL TO RAILWAY EMPLOYEES - JOIN SWRWUThe Union appeals to all railway employees who believe in democratic values, principled leadership, accountability and genuine service to come forward and join SWRWU."Do not remain a silent observer when you can become part of a constructive change. Join SWRWU and help build the trade union movement that railway employees deserve."