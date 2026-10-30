NDA poll victory warns Congress government: Nagaraj

CH NEWS, Vijayapura BJP national vice-president and Rajya Sabha member M. Nagaraj on Thursday described the NDA’s victory in the recent Legislative Council elections as a strong message to the Congress government in Karnataka. He said the BJP was preparing for the 2028 Assembly elections and the upcoming Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat polls. Speaking to the media, Nagaraj said the results reflected the support of educated teachers for the NDA alliance. He credited BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, the state leadership and party workers for their efforts. Nagaraj alleged that Karnataka was facing serious financial difficulties and accused the Congress government of prioritising the interests of its high command. He said the election results should serve as a warning to the ruling party. Questions Rahul Gandhi’s EVM allegations Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of vote theft and criticism of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Nagaraj questioned the Congress’s repeated objections to electoral processes. He argued that election results should be respected, regardless of the outcome. Demands support for sugarcane farmers On the ongoing protests by sugarcane farmers, Nagaraj urged the Karnataka government to announce its financial assistance for affected farmers without delay. He said the state government should clarify whether it would provide ₹500, ₹800 or ₹1,000 in assistance, adding that the Centre and state had responsibilities in addressing farmers’ concerns. Nagaraj said a committee constituted by the Union government was expected to visit the region and hold discussions with sugar factory owners and farmers. He assured that the BJP would support the farmers’ demands.