Farmers allege poor quality in ₹96.15-lakh road project

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi Allegations of substandard construction have emerged in the development of a four-kilometre road connecting Halkherti and Hannikera villages near Wadi, raising concerns among farmers who have long demanded improved road connectivity. The road project, estimated to cost ₹96.15 lakh, is intended to provide better access to agricultural fields and improve the transportation of farm produce. However, farmers have alleged that inferior materials are being used during the initial stages of construction, raising questions about whether the prescribed quality standards are being followed. According to local farmers, soil taken from the bunds of adjoining agricultural fields has been used for the roadwork. They have also alleged that inferior stone chips, reportedly generated by polishing machines, have been used for the foundation instead of suitable construction materials. Farmers from Hannikera said the poor condition of the existing road had made it difficult to reach their agricultural lands and transport produce. They had welcomed the commencement of the project, expecting it to resolve their long-standing transportation problems. However, the allegations of poor-quality materials have caused disappointment among residents, who fear that the road may not provide lasting benefits if construction standards are compromised. “We were happy that our long-standing demand for a proper road was finally being fulfilled. However, the alleged use of inferior materials has raised concerns. The authorities must ensure that the road is constructed to the required standards,” local residents said. Department assures quality standards Responding to the allegations, Vishnukanth, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department, said the road was currently undergoing foundation strengthening work. He stated that hard murum should be used for strengthening the foundation and that inferior stone chips should not be used for the purpose. He assured that the work was still in progress and that there would be no compromise on construction quality. Farmers have urged the department to closely monitor the project and ensure that appropriate materials and construction methods are used. They expect the authorities to address their concerns and deliver a durable road that