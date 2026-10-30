Industrial bodies oppose key provisions of draft Electricity Supply Regulations-2026

Mysuru: At a public hearing conducted by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) in Mysuru, Dr. K.B. Lingaraju, President of the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), and K. Ravindra Prabhu, Vice-President of the Karnataka Industrial Area Manufacturers Association (KIAMA), strongly opposed certain provisions of the draft Electricity Supply Regulations-2026 framed by KERC. While both industrial bodies welcomed the amendment allowing consumers to apply directly for electricity connections, they raised serious objections to several other proposed provisions. Their concerns included the proposal to impose the cost of augmenting electricity supply capacity on industries, the stipulation of a two-year deadline for constructing new power substations, the need to ensure transparency in issuing feasibility reports for electricity connections, and provisions relating to the resolution of disputes. Both organisations submitted a joint representation to KERC, outlining their objections and suggestions and urging the Commission to reconsider the contentious provisions in the draft regulations.