Chimmannachod Bandh sees strong response over water demand

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi The bandh called by farmers of Chimmannachod and neighbouring villages demanding the release of water from the Nagarala reservoir under the Lower Mullamari Project received a strong response on Thursday. Farmers demanded the release of water into the river and main canal, along with the restoration of the electricity supply that had been disconnected. Shops and commercial establishments remained closed from the morning as farmers extended their support to the bandh. Protesters blocked State Highway-75 and erected a tent on the road to conduct a public meeting, highlighting their grievances and urging the authorities to address their demands immediately. The farmers expressed strong resentment over the delay in releasing water from the reservoir. They said the availability of water was essential for agricultural activities in the region and urged officials to release water into the river and main canal without further delay. They also demanded the immediate restoration of the disconnected electricity connection, stating that the disruption had added to the difficulties faced by farmers. The protest witnessed participation from farmers of Chimmannachod, Nagarala, Garampalli, Tajalapur, Kanakapur, Khodavandapur, Dotikola, Naranal and several other surrounding villages. The bandh had a significant impact on normal activities in Chimmannachod, particularly because Thursday is the village's weekly market day. With shops and commercial establishments remaining closed, residents and traders faced inconvenience. People were seen sitting outside shuttered shops as the protest continued. The protesters said their agitation was the result of the authorities' failure to respond adequately to their demands. They called for immediate intervention to ensure water availability for agriculture and restore electricity services. Several farmer leaders and local residents participated in the protest, including Sangareddy Narasan, Ramreddy Patil, Sharanreddy Vireddy, Jagadish Telkampalli, Narasappa Kodadoor, Mallu Kudambal, Mohammed Hussain Nayakodi, Jagannath Hosamani, Gautam Metri, Basavaraj Burukapalli and others. The farmers urged the concerned authorities to take immediate action to resolve the issue and prevent further hardship to the farming community.