Ex-minister Vishwanath not to release ‘Bombay Days’ book

Mysuru: Former Minister H. Vishwanath has decided not to release his book ‘Bombay Days’, saying that people have already developed a strong aversion to politics and he does not wish to deepen their disillusionment. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said he had completed writing the book but had decided not to publish it. People have already been made to feel disgusted with politics and he did not want to make them feel even more disgusted by releasing this book.

Criticising Urban Development and Mysuru district in-charge Minister Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah for his alleged disparaging remarks about the Mysuru royal family, the former minister said Yatindra lacked the experience required to handle such sensitive matters. The controversy demonstrated the consequences of entrusting responsibilities to people without adequate experience.

Recalling the Chamundeshwari Assembly by-election, Vishwanath said efforts had been made to persuade Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar to campaign in support of Siddaramaiah. “If the Maharaja had not campaigned then, Siddaramaiah would not have won the election and would not have become Chief Minister.

Vishwanath also alleged that Siddaramaiah had failed to speak respectfully about the former MP Late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar despite the latter's role in the election.

The former MLC said Siddaramaiah and his son appeared to be speaking without adequately understanding Mysuru's history. Dr Yathindra to study the city's history and familiarise himself with the background and contributions of the Mysuru royal family before making public statements about it. It was inappropriate for Yathindra to speak in a boastful manner.

Vishwanath, however, appreciated Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's response to the controversy, noting that Shivakumar had said he would express regret if the developments had hurt the royal family.

Reacting to the NDA's victory in two Graduates' and two Teachers' constituencies in the Legislative Council elections, Vishwanath said only graduates and teachers had voted in those elections. The BJP leaders B.Y. Vijayendra and R. Ashoka, along with Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, hav claimed that the NDA would return to power in Karnataka in 2028 following the results. The outcome of the limited-electorate MLC polls should not be interpreted as a guarantee of victory in the next Assembly elections.

Referring to the BJP's defeat in the Varanasi constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he pointed out that the Samajwadi Party had won there, cautioning against drawing sweeping conclusions from individual electoral results.