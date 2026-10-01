Mysuru

As part of the centrally sponsored “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, the Mysuru City Corporation organised cleanliness drives and transformation programmes at various locations across the city on Thursday, including garbage-sensitive areas. Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Savita M.K. began an inspection visit at 7:00 a.m. from the Hinakal Flyover. She inspected cleanliness conditions along various stretches of the Outer Ring Road, roadside waste, the removal of weeds and bushes, and other civic issues. Subsequently, the “Swachhata Hi Seva” cleanliness programme was officially launched with a flag-off near the Kesare Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Officials and staff of the City Corporation, pourakarmikas, and the concerned teams participated in the drive. Later, the Commissioner visited the Garbage Vulnerable Point (GVP) area in Vidyashankara Nagar and inspected the waste-free and sustainable transformation measures undertaken there. At 8:15 a.m., the team visited the transformed area near the Lansdowne Building, which had previously been used for open urination. The site had been cleaned, beautified, and provided with sustainable maintenance measures to prevent the recurrence of unhygienic practices. Maintaining cleanliness in the city is not merely a one-day activity but a continuous responsibility shared by the public and the administration. In this regard, the City Corporation is identifying garbage-dumping and open-urination hotspots and taking steps to transform them permanently. A comprehensive cleaning operation was undertaken along the Outer Ring Road, including the removal of solid waste and construction and demolition (C&D) waste accumulated along the roadside, clearing of weeds and overgrown vegetation, and cleaning of road medians. Around 230 tonnes of waste was collected and cleared during the special drive. Major GVPs transformed As part of the campaign, waste accumulated at major Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) in areas such as Kesare, Vidyashankar Nagar and Yadavagiri was removed and the locations were thoroughly cleaned. Officials concerned have been instructed to closely monitor the cleaned sites to ensure that waste is not dumped there again. 75 machines deployed Various contractors, builders and other organisations associated with the MCC provided vehicles and machinery under sponsorship for the massive operation. A total of 75 machines were deployed, including 31 JCBs/backhoe loaders, 23 loader tippers/dumpers, 20 tractors and one bulldozer. Teams from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Highways and the Public Works Department (PWD) also participated in the campaign, carrying out cleanliness activities in their respective areas and providing necessary support and machinery. Cleanliness activities were also organised in the inner areas of the city under the “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” programme. Volunteers from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) participated in a Shramadaan near the Landstrom building and contributed to the cleanliness drive. The operation was conducted under the leadership of MCC Commissioner M.K. Savitha. Executive Engineers from the MCC’s Environment, Civil, UGD, Electrical and Vehicle divisions, Zonal Assistant Commissioners, Development Officers, Assistant Executive Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Health Inspectors, Junior Engineers and other officials and staff participated in the drive. Commissioner M.K. Savitha said: “The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is not limited to a one-day cleanliness programme. Its objective is to ensure that the areas cleaned under the campaign remain clean on a continuous basis. We appeal to the public to extend their cooperation, particularly by ensuring that waste is not dumped again at the transformed GVPs.” She said cleanliness drives would continue across Mysuru to ensure that tourists and the public visiting the city during the Mysuru Dasara Mahotsava-2026 are welcomed to a clean, beautiful and well-maintained Mysuru. Officials from various departments of the City Corporation, zonal officers, environmental engineers, health inspectors, pourakarmikas, and other staff members participated in the programme.