Students have key role in strengthening democracy: MLA

CH NEWS, MANDYA Students have an important role in creating awareness about democracy and strengthening democratic values, said Mandya MLA P. Ravikumar. He was speaking after inaugurating the International Day of Democracy celebration and Taluk-level Youth Parliament programme at the Vishwagangotri Syndicate Hall of Mandya University. The event was organised jointly by the Taluk Administration, Taluk Panchayat and the Departments of Social Welfare, School Education and Literacy, Higher Education, and Law, Justice and Human Rights. Ravikumar said education should not be limited to obtaining degrees but should help shape responsible citizens. Students should understand constitutional values, democratic ideals, laws, rights and duties. He said the youth have an important role in shaping the future of the country. He said the media is an important pillar of democracy and students should critically examine information presented through television and other media platforms and understand the facts. Ravikumar said elected representatives have a responsibility to understand people's needs and work for development in areas such as roads, drinking water, education and healthcare. He said citizens should consider the performance and contribution of representatives while choosing them. He added that democracy is not limited to voting during elections. Citizens who understand the Constitution, laws, rights and duties can contribute to strengthening democracy. Students should develop social responsibility and concern for the country's development. Speaking on the occasion, District Advocates' Association President T.S. Satyanand said the Youth Parliament programme aims to create awareness among young people about democracy and the Constitution. He said students should understand social issues, inequalities and challenges facing democracy and develop a questioning attitude and sense of responsibility. The programme can help develop leadership qualities, social responsibility, constitutional values and democratic awareness among youth. Block Education Officer Mahadeva and Assistant Director of Mandya Taluk Social Welfare Department Bhimaraya Vaddara were present.