‘Senior citizens are treasures, treat them with respect’

CH NEWS, MANDYA Senior citizens are not a burden on families or society but a priceless treasure of experience, knowledge and values, said Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar. He was speaking after inaugurating World Senior Citizens Day-2026 at Gandhi Bhavan. The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Women and Child Development, Department of Empowerment of Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens, voluntary organisations and rural rehabilitation workers. Dr. Kumar said senior citizens should not be viewed merely as people above 60 years of age. They represent a generation that has devoted its life to the growth of families and society. He said neglecting parents after they have worked for the welfare and future of their children goes against human values. He noted that changing lifestyles and family systems have resulted in some elderly people becoming separated from their families. Their experience, family values and social awareness can guide younger generations, he said. Dr. Kumar said caring for parents is not only a legal responsibility but also a moral and humanitarian duty. He added that neglecting elderly people over property or financial matters cannot be justified. He said the increasing number of old-age homes should encourage society to reflect on family relationships and human values. Families should ensure that senior citizens live with respect, security and dignity. He advised senior citizens to take care of their health and make use of government facilities such as pensions, healthcare services and legal aid. He also urged those facing neglect to seek legal remedies and not lose hope. Respect for elders, he said, should not be limited to one day. Combining the experience of senior citizens with the energy of youth can help build a society based on values and humanity. Geetha Lakshmi, Komal Kumar, Vijay Kumar and others were present.

Democratic values must be taught to students Students should be educated about democracy and its values to help them become responsible citizens, said Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar. He was speaking at a district-level selection committee meeting on the Youth Parliament programme. He said the programme should provide students with practical knowledge of parliamentary democracy, rather than being only a competition. Dr. Kumar stressed the need to teach students about constitutional rights and duties, democratic principles and public participation from school level. He said activities such as discussions, speeches, essays and Youth Parliament programmes can help students understand Parliament, elections and democratic institutions. The meeting discussed the programme's objectives, student participation and selection process. Srinivas, Deputy Director of Social Welfare, and Basavaraju, DDPI, were present.