Community Health Officers continue indefinite protest in Bengaluru

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Community Health Officers (CHOs) from across Karnataka have continued their indefinite protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding action on various issues related to their service conditions, job security and future prospects. Under the National Health Mission, health sub-centres across the state were upgraded to Health and Wellness Centres, where CHOs were appointed to provide services. The protesters alleged that the government has not taken appropriate action on several of their demands despite repeated representations. More than 2,500 CHOs from different districts participated in a foot march from Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru to Nelamangala on September 28. They began a sit-in protest at Freedom Park on September 29. Their demands include withdrawing the mandatory B.Sc. Nursing qualification for PHCO (ANM) and HIO posts, providing job permanency and service security, introducing inter-district transfer facilities, revising the Terms of Reference (TOR), and increasing salaries and honorariums. The protesters also demanded that CHOs be used exclusively for community health services and that the ongoing relocation process be postponed. A total of 276 CHOs are serving in Dakshina Kannada district, including 46 in Puttur taluk. Yashodhara, District Secretary of the All Karnataka State Community Health NHM Contract Employees Association, said CHOs from the district are also participating in the protest. The association has urged the government to take immediate action on the demands and announce a clear decision.