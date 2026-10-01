Gadag preserves Gandhi’s memory through sacred memorials

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS Mahatma Gandhi’s messages of truth, non-violence and freedom continue to inspire people across the world. In Gadag district, his memory has a special connection through the Gandhi Gudi, sacred ashes and several memorials linked to his visits and the freedom struggle. Gandhiji visited the twin cities of Gadag-Betageri in 1921 and 1934. During his visits, he addressed people and urged them to actively participate in the freedom movement. Several leaders from the district, including Hanumantasa Bakale, Samuel Malekar, Chandsaab Bodlekhan, Narayanappa Bagade, Fakirappa Bharadwad, Sankappa Cholina and Mirajkar, joined the struggle. After Gandhiji was assassinated in 1948, his sacred ashes were taken across the country for public viewing. Freedom fighters from Gadag, including Hanumantasa Bakale and Veerappan of Basarigida, brought a small portion of the ashes to Gadag. A memorial was later built at Hospet Chowk, now Vidyaranya Road, in Gadag-Betageri. The place is now known as Gandhi Gudi, where worship rituals are performed daily. People remember the Mahatma by offering prasadam and naivedya. Special prayer meetings and patriotic cultural programmes are also organised there during Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhiji also visited Jakkali village in Ron taluk on March 3, 1934. Inspired by his principles, villagers installed his statue at the government school in 1970 and built a Gandhi Temple. Another important memorial stands at the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University in Nagavi. A beautiful replica of Gujarat’s Sabarmati Ashram was built there and inaugurated in 2020 to mark the centenary of Gandhiji’s visit to Karnataka on November 11, 1920. These places show how Gandhi’s ideals continue to remain part of Gadag’s history. The memorials also preserve the district’s connection with the freedom struggle and remain important destinations for tourists and history enthusiasts.