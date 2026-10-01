Helmets distributed in Changalera to mark MLA birthday

CH NEWS, BIDAR A helmet distribution programme was organised near the Changalera temple to mark the birthday of Bidar South MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale. The programme was organised by his fan club as part of a socially conscious birthday celebration. Dr. Shailendra Beldale inaugurated the programme and distributed helmets to vehicle riders. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the importance of wearing helmets for the safety of two-wheeler riders. Awareness was created among riders about the need to wear helmets while travelling and follow traffic rules. Riders were also urged to give priority to their own safety and the safety of others while commuting. Supporters, leaders, party workers and members of the public attended the programme. Those present included Shivakumar Swami, Udaya Torana, Ghalappa Chatanalli, Mallikarjun Patil, Joseph Koddekar, Rakesh Patil, Vijayakumar Karakampalli, Gajanand Torana, Pavana Patil, Basavaraj Hedde and Arunakumar Patil. Nagesh Sidda, Media Coordinator and Assistant to Dr. Shailendra Beldale, was also present. The programme highlighted road safety awareness and encouraged two-wheeler riders to make helmet use a regular part of their travel.