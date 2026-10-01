Judge condemns sending elderly to old homes

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority Chairman G.D. Mahavarkar said elders are a valuable source of experience and should not be neglected by younger generations. He was speaking after inaugurating World Senior Citizens' Day at the Zilla Panchayat Hall. The programme was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, Advocates' Association, district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Women and Child Development Department, Department for the Empowerment of Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens, Karnataka State Government Retired Employees' Association and voluntary organisations. Mahavarkar said young people, influenced by technology and Western culture, should not forget the country's heritage and elders. He said the experience and guidance of senior citizens can help younger people choose the right path. He expressed concern over the growing practice in cities of sending elderly parents to old-age homes. He said children and society should provide senior citizens with love, compassion and respect, especially as they grow older. Mahavarkar said the government has introduced various schemes for senior citizens and added that the District Legal Services Authority would provide free legal aid to those facing legal difficulties. Sub-Divisional Officer and Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Board chairperson K.J. Kantharaj described senior citizens as a university of experience. He said rural families often care for elders with affection, while some urban families keep elderly parents away despite having higher education and good positions. Kantharaj said senior citizens can benefit from government facilities such as pensions, bus passes and medical treatment. Senior Advocate D.K. Sheela spoke on the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Senior Civil Judge Shameer P. Nandyal, H.S. Maheshwarappa, C.S. Gayatri, Premanath, Rangappa Reddy, K.H. Vijay Kumar, J. Vaishali and several senior citizens attended the programme.