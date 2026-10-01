Inquiry into 99% electoral roll notices completed: DC

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya said 99 per cent of inquiries into notices issued over discrepancies in the electoral rolls have been completed as part of the special summary revision. Speaking at a press conference, she said 68,750 notices were generated across the district's six Assembly constituencies and served to the concerned voters. The Election Commission appointed 102 Additional Electoral Registration Officers to conduct the inquiries. Of these, inquiries into 66,689 notices have been completed. Ramya said only voters who have permanently relocated or died are being identified as ineligible after verification. So far, 626 voters have been disqualified. A total of 39,691 forms have been received, including 16,656 Form-6, nine Form-6A, 2,638 Form-7 and 20,387 Form-8 applications. She said objections from Booth Level Agents and the public would be examined and appropriate action taken. For Form-7 inquiries, notices will be issued to both the applicant and the person whose name is proposed for removal. She warned that an FIR would be registered against anyone providing false information through Form-7 to remove a name from the electoral roll. Regarding the South-East Graduates' Constituency election, Ramya said October 6 is the last date for filing nominations, while scrutiny will be held on October 7. Voting will take place on October 23. The district previously had 22 polling stations. Another 33 have been established, taking the total to 55. Of 2,418 applications for new voter registration, 2,391 were accepted and 27 rejected. There are 41,358 voters in the district, including 24,031 men and 17,327 women. Counting will be held on October 27, and the election process will conclude by October 31. Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy, Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. K.J. Kantharaj and Election Tahsildar Fathima Baby were present.

‘Eligible voters will not be dropped’ Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya said eligible voters' names would not be removed from electoral rolls during the Special Summary Revision (SSR). At a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties, she warned that those who maliciously submit Form-7 with false information to remove voters' names could face an FIR and legal action. Ramya said applications for objections and corrections would undergo verification, with notices issued to applicants and persons whose names are proposed for deletion. Officials will check supporting documents before taking action. Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy said Form-7 applications were being carefully examined. Party representatives also raised concerns over alleged attempts to target eligible voters.