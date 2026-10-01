‘Safe abortion and nutrition vital for maternal health’

CH NEWS, KOPPAL Nutritious food and safe abortion services are essential for protecting maternal health, said Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the Koppal District Legal Services Authority Mahantesh S. Daragad. He was speaking after inaugurating a programme marking International Safe Abortion Day and National Poshan Maah at the Anganwadi centre in Koluru village. The programme was jointly organised by the Koppal District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Health and Family Welfare Department, Office of the Taluk Health Officer and Hiresindogi Community Health Centre. Daragad said safe abortion is a procedure carried out by qualified and trained medical personnel in a suitable hospital using scientifically approved methods. He said awareness about safe abortion is important to protect women's sexual and reproductive rights and help prevent maternal deaths. The campaign was held under the theme, "Unified Action: Empowering Choice and Access to Services for All." Speaking on the occasion, Koppal Taluk Health Education Officer Gangamma K. said Poshan Maah is being observed with the motto, "Proper Nutrition, Healthy Child, Prosperous India." She advised pregnant women and mothers to include locally available fruits, leafy greens, vegetables, sprouted grains and millets in their daily diet. She also stressed the importance of consuming wholesome home-cooked food and using iodized salt at the final stage of cooking. Health education officers, primary health safety officers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, pregnant women, nursing mothers and members of the public attended the programme. The event focused on creating awareness about maternal health, safe abortion services and proper nutrition for women and children.