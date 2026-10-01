Strict point system planned for traffic violations

BENGALURU The Karnataka government is preparing to roll out a strict point-based licensing system to tackle rising traffic violations and chronic congestion across Bengaluru. During a high-level review meeting held at Vikasa Soudha, Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh discussed major legal changes aimed at making local roads safer for everyone. Under the newly proposed framework, drivers will accumulate penalty points every time they break traffic rules. If a motorist crosses a specific limit of accumulated points, authorities will move to suspend or cancel their driving license. Officials believe this direct consequence will force reckless drivers to respect road safety regulations. To make the system seamless, the state plans to integrate the Transport Department’s Sarathi database directly with the Bengaluru Traffic Police e-Challan platform. This digital bridge will allow traffic officers on duty to check a driver's license instantly, view past offenses on the spot, and log new penalties straight into their digital record. Furthermore, the state is considering higher cash fines for common offenses that choke city traffic, such as illegal footpath parking, driving on the wrong side of one-way streets, jumping signals, and dangerous two-wheeler riding. Repeat offenders whose licenses get suspended may also be required to complete mandatory road-safety training programs before getting back behind the wheel. Officials hope these firm steps will bring much-needed discipline to urban transit.