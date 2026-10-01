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Reprinted ‘Indian Journalism’ book to hit shelves soon

By wungminao jajo · 1 min read
Reprinted ‘Indian Journalism’ book to hit shelves soon
Reprinted ‘Indian Journalism’ book to hit shelves soon

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Academy has reprinted ‘Bharatiya Patrikodyama’ (Indian Journalism), authored by Dr Nadig Krishnamurthy, a noted journalism teacher, writer and researcher. The reprinted copies were released and 25 copies were handed over to University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof Lokanath in accordance with an agreement. Academy president Ayesha Khanam handed over the copies to the Vice-Chancellor. Academy members Dr S. Mamatha and Rashmi and secretary Mahesh were present. The book documents the history, development and major milestones of Indian journalism. It is expected to serve as a useful reference for journalists, journalism students, researchers and readers interested in the evolution of the profession. Dr Nadig Krishnamurthy also has a significant association with the Karnataka Media Academy. A journalism teacher and researcher, he served as the Academy’s first president during 1982-83. The Academy said the reprinted edition would soon be made available for sale at its office in Bengaluru.

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