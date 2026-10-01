Reprinted ‘Indian Journalism’ book to hit shelves soon

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Academy has reprinted ‘Bharatiya Patrikodyama’ (Indian Journalism), authored by Dr Nadig Krishnamurthy, a noted journalism teacher, writer and researcher. The reprinted copies were released and 25 copies were handed over to University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof Lokanath in accordance with an agreement. Academy president Ayesha Khanam handed over the copies to the Vice-Chancellor. Academy members Dr S. Mamatha and Rashmi and secretary Mahesh were present. The book documents the history, development and major milestones of Indian journalism. It is expected to serve as a useful reference for journalists, journalism students, researchers and readers interested in the evolution of the profession. Dr Nadig Krishnamurthy also has a significant association with the Karnataka Media Academy. A journalism teacher and researcher, he served as the Academy’s first president during 1982-83. The Academy said the reprinted edition would soon be made available for sale at its office in Bengaluru.