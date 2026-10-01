Yatindra invites Shivakumar, Parameshwara to Mysuru Dasara

CH NEWS BENGALURU Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah invited Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to inaugurate the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festival. Yatindra Siddaramaiah met Shivakumar at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bengaluru along with a delegation from the Mysuru district administration. During the meeting, the Minister discussed preparations for this year’s Dasara, arrangements for various programmes and other preliminary measures being undertaken for the festival. The delegation briefed the Chief Minister on the preparations being made by the district administration to ensure that the State festival is celebrated in a meaningful and grand manner. Later, Yatindra Siddaramaiah met Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwara at his residence and formally invited him to the inauguration ceremony. The Minister personally handed over the Dasara invitation and briefed the Deputy Chief Minister on the festival arrangements. The discussions covered preparations, cultural programmes and infrastructure facilities being put in place for the celebrations. Accepting the invitation, Dr G. Parameshwara said Mysuru Dasara showcased Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage at the global level. He said he would participate in the celebrations and conveyed his best wishes for the successful conduct of the festival. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Yukesh Kumar, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and several senior officials of the district administration were present during the meetings.