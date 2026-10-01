Environmentalists flag poor enforcement of PoP idol ban

CH NEWS BENGALURU Environmentalists have raised concerns over the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols and accumulation of festival waste at Bengaluru’s immersion ponds. Activists alleged that authorities had failed to effectively enforce the long-standing ban on PoP idols and single-use plastic despite repeated awareness campaigns. Environmentalist Dr Shanti Tummala questioned how large numbers of PoP idols reached immersion ponds if the ban was being implemented, and called for stricter enforcement. Shobha Bhat of Usiru Foundation urged residents to choose eco-friendly idols and avoid plastic. Activists also called for greater accountability among officials and citizens to prevent festival waste from polluting lakes and other water bodies.