South CCMS control room ready in 15 days

BENGALURU Bengaluru South City Corporation is upgrading its urban infrastructure with a new smart streetlight control room. Officials recently inspected the advanced facility located near the RV Metro Station. This command center will manage and monitor thousands of modern LED streetlights across the city. Additional Commissioner Dr. Naveen Kumar Raju visited the site to check the progress. He instructed engineers and project teams to finish all pending technical work within fifteen days. Once fully ready, the facility will officially open to serve local residents. This corporation is a pioneer in the Greater Bengaluru Authority region. It is the first to adopt a Centralized Control and Monitoring System for street illumination. Even before the control room is fully operational, this smart technology has already created positive results. Public complaints about broken streetlights on the Sahaaya App have dropped by forty percent. The advanced system connects every light using modern GPS and GSM technology. It automatically turns lights on and off based on exact sunrise and sunset times. Smart meters measure electricity use and voltage levels in real-time. If a fuse blows or a power line fails, the system instantly sends an alert to the control room. This quick notification helps workers fix problems faster and stops electricity waste. The corporation area currently houses a massive network of bright illumination. Workers have recently installed 75,617 new LED lights. Combined with 49,219 older units, the region now features 1,24,836 total LEDs managed by 5,123 smart control units. Officials noted that this current project covers specific corporation zones. Newly handed-over Bangalore Development Authority layouts and the Kasavanahalli area are not part of this phase. Authorities will handle streetlights in those excluded neighborhoods separately very soon. The Additional Commissioner also reminded engineers to keep all streets properly lit right now to avoid public trouble. Representatives from the electrical department and private contractors joined the inspection tour to ensure everything runs smoothly.