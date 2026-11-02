Somanna alleges Kumaraswamy is targeted in sting case

CH NEWS, Hassan Union Minister V. Somanna has alleged that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is being deliberately targeted in connection with the alleged sting operation case. Speaking to reporters in Hassan on Monday, Somanna described former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda as a respected leader of Karnataka and claimed that his son Kumaraswamy was being singled out in the case. Somanna further alleged that the state government was functioning without proper checks and balances. He said people should give the government a fitting response through their votes in the next elections. After offering prayers at the Hasanamba Temple, Somanna praised the district administration for organising the annual Hasanamba Jatra in an orderly manner. He said the festival was attracting increasing numbers of devotees every year, including pilgrims from other states. He added that faith in Goddess Hasanamba was widespread across the country. On the special train service arranged for devotees visiting the temple, Somanna said it had been facilitated following requests from the local MP and MLA and that no one needed to claim credit for it. He said development remained the priority. He also announced that a Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Mangaluru was expected to begin within the next two to three weeks. Asked about the increase in milk prices, Somanna said he had no objection to the hike and declined to elaborate. He also stated that Rs. 4,500 crore had been allocated to Karnataka as drought relief. On the possibility of BJP leaders K.S. Eshwarappa and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal returning to the party, Somanna said the final decision would be taken by the party leadership.