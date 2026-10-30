Shivamogga forum opposes Bhadravathi metropolitan plan 2041

CH NEWS, Shivamogga The Shivamogga Civic Protection Forum has opposed the draft Shivamogga–Bhadravathi Metropolitan Plan 2041, alleging that it was prepared without consulting public representatives, organisations or residents. The forum has warned of legal action if the authorities finalise the plan without conducting a public hearing. Speaking at a press conference at Press Bhavan on Friday, forum general secretary K.V. Vasanth Kumar demanded that the complete master plan report, draft map and PDF copy be made available to the public. He said the authorities should invite objections and suggestions and consider them before finalising the plan. He alleged that the draft displayed on the notice board at the Authority’s office lacked official signatures and was difficult to read. The map had also not been uploaded to the official website. The absence of details about residential layouts, locations and road names and widths made it difficult for people to submit specific objections, he said. The forum also objected to changes in the six regional parks proposed under Master Plan 2031 and alterations to the proposed 200-foot road and ring road network. It alleged that some road proposals, including stretches near Khajane Layout and Anupinakatte, had been dropped. The reclassification of around 12.50 acres of Forest Department land at Halakola in Srigandha Kavalu from green zone to public zone was also opposed. Similar concerns were raised over land near the Tavarechannahalli sewage treatment plant, Jnana Nagara and Vinoba Nagara. Vasanth Kumar said the plan should prioritise environmental protection, with 15–20 per cent of new layouts reserved for urban afforestation and 100-foot green corridors along the Tunga and Bhadra rivers. He also demanded two sports grounds, truck terminals and designated auto and taxi stands. He warned that the forum would approach the court if public consultation was ignored.